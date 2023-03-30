31 killed in Philippine ferry fire

ALBAWABA - Philippine authorities said on Thursday that 31 people were killed in a fire that broke inside a ferry.

According to Gov. Jim Hataman of the southern island province of Basilan, the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 was carrying about 250 people. At least 23 passengers were hospitalized.

Rescue workers continue searching operations as seven people are still missing in the ferry fire southern Philippines.

Many of those stuck inside jumped off the ferry to escape the fire and were saved by the Philippine coast guard, navy, another ferry and local fishermen, who were near the scene.

Hataman said that 18 more bodies were later on discovered in a budget section of the passenger cabin after the ferry was taken to Basilan’s shoreline after catching a blaze.

The ferry left the southern port city of Zamboanga toward Jolo town when it caught fire midway off Basilan close to midnight, the governor added.