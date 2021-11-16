A 3.1 Quake Hits West Scotland Jolting Many Out of Bed

A Magnitude-3.1 earth tremor struck western Scotland this morning, jolting worried locals out of bed the British Daily Mail reports.

The epicenter of the quake was close to the town of Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute, and shaking was felt across a large area of the region at around 1.44am.

Resident Kyla Steele, from the nearby town of Tarbert, wrote: 'Nothing like an earthquake to jolt you up. That's the biggest one I've felt. Whole house shook the London adds.