319 Killed in Iraqi Protests, 15,000 Injured Since Oct.1

The death toll from anti-government protests throughout Iraq has reached 319 since Oct.1, according to a statement by the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights on Sunday.

The commission also said 15,000 people were wounded during the demonstrations in the country.

Amid the demonstrations that left scores dead, Amnesty International has called on Iraqi authorities to rein in the security forces.





On Sunday, the Iraqi government said in a statement posted on the presidential website that it rejected any military intervention against the peaceful demonstrators.

Popular anger has been simmering in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many residents have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

Iraq's youth unemployment is at around 25%, according to World Bank figures. It is also the 12th most corrupt country in the world, according to several organizations that monitor transparency.

This article has been adapted from its original source.