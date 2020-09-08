A 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Britain

A earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale has sent shockwaves through southern England.

Locals in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire all reported feeling the tremors - with one saying they 'felt their whole house shake'.

The British Geological Survey confirmed it is investigating reports of an earthquake which has been described as a 'large explosion'.

Others told the BGS it felt 'like a convey of HGVs driving past my front door at great speed' with others claiming 'the house had one dramatic shake'.

Shocking footage taken inside a home in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire - understood to be the epicentre of today's quake - shows the moment the earthquake struck.

Witness Dean Gray shared the footage of his terrified dogs to Twitter with the caption: 'Actually thought my house was falling down.'

Some 610,000 people live in the affected area according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

It was felt at around 8.45am and had an epicentre 6.2 miles deep.

The BGS wrote on its Twitter account: 'We are getting reports of an earthquake in the Bedfordshire area. We are currently investigating this event and will post again shortly with an update.'

One local resident wrote on Twitter: 'What the hell was that? Felt like an earthquake in Bedfordshire.'



Another said: 'My bed shook, my windows rattled I was scared for a second.'

Michelle Strong wrote: 'A mini earthquake in Leighton Buzzard was quite loud and saw things shake in my living room. Wow, what is going on.'

Tanya added: 'We just had an earthquake in Leighton Buzzard, I can tell you it was not fun in a second-floor flat, thought I was a goner.'

Chelle added: 'Earthquake in Leighton Buzzard? 2020 is the gift that keeps giving.'

Hayley wrote: 'Dear 2020, was an earthquake in Leighton Buzzard really necessary on top of everything else? We've already got enough to be going on with.'

Witnesses said they felt 'strong' shaking during the tremor.

Usha Chapman from Luton said: 'I was on a video call with my mum when I felt a sideways push. The door rattled and the TV fixed to the wall also rattled.

'It lasted for five seconds.'

Bedfordshire Police said no injuries had been reported.

The force said in a tweet: 'Our control room are currently experiencing a large number of calls due to an earthquake which was felt across the county.

'We have currently received no reports of any injuries or major structural damage.'

The UK gets around 20 to 30 earthquakes every year which are felt by people, with hundreds more smaller ones which are recorded by scientists.

Their power is measured using the 'momentum magnitude scale' - and a 'strong quake' is normally registered as 6 and above.

The BGS have been contacted for clarification.

