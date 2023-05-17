Breaking Headline

39 missing in Indian Ocean boat capsize
ALBAWABA - 39 people were reported missing when a Chinese fishing boat capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean, according to the Chinese authorities.

According to Chinese media outlets, the accident occurred on Tuesday midnight, while searches are still underway to find the missing persons.

The sunken ship was said to have been carrying a total of 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos. Their fate is not known yet.

The exact location of the shipwreck is not yet disclosed. Sources only revealed that it occurred in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang have ordered Chinese diplomats abroad, as well as the ministries of agriculture and transportation, to help search for survivors on the ship owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co, a Chinese fishing company.

Australia and other countries have sent rescue teams to the site of the shipwreck, while China has sent two ships to assist in the search.

