3rd US freight train derails in less than 1 month

Published March 16th, 2023 - 10:42 GMT
A spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said, earlier, that a train carrying hazardous materials derailed.

ALBAWABA - A freight train laden with corn syrup derailed in the U.S. state of Arizona in the third accident of its kind in one month.

The train derailed in Mohave County near the borders with California and Nevada on Wednesday night, according to news reports in the United States.

BNSF Railway, the company operating the train, said that there were "no hazardous materials" involved in the train derailment, adding that the train was just carrying "corn syrup."

BNSF's statement came after a spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said that a train "carrying hazardous materials" derailed.

At the time, however, no reports of leaks following the derailment, nor injuries, were issued.

Reasons that led to the derailment have not yet been disclosed and an investigation is underway to determine why the train went off tracks, officials said. There is speculation, however, that bad weather may have caused the accident.

Last month, freight train Norfolk Southern derailed. Of 50 carriages, 10 carried vinyl chloride.

In early March, a freight train of 212 locomotives loaded with hazardous materials derailed in Clark County, Ohio. It resulted in the leakage of more than 1 million barrels of hazardous materials in and around East Palestine, Ohio.

