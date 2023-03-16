3rd US freight train derails in less than 1 month

ALBAWABA - A freight train laden with corn syrup derailed in the U.S. state of Arizona in the third accident of its kind in one month.

The train derailed in Mohave County near the borders with California and Nevada on Wednesday night, according to news reports in the United States.

Freight train carrying hazardous material derails in Arizona https://t.co/8B9C94IkN6 — WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) March 16, 2023

BNSF Railway, the company operating the train, said that there were "no hazardous materials" involved in the train derailment, adding that the train was just carrying "corn syrup."

A freight train believed to be carrying hazardous materials derailed in Arizona's Mohave County, authorities say. https://t.co/iNo3TyUQg6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 16, 2023

BNSF's statement came after a spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said that a train "carrying hazardous materials" derailed.

At the time, however, no reports of leaks following the derailment, nor injuries, were issued.

Reasons that led to the derailment have not yet been disclosed and an investigation is underway to determine why the train went off tracks, officials said. There is speculation, however, that bad weather may have caused the accident.

A train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Arizona on Wednesday night, officials said. https://t.co/6VP3HFhggw — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 16, 2023

Last month, freight train Norfolk Southern derailed. Of 50 carriages, 10 carried vinyl chloride.

In early March, a freight train of 212 locomotives loaded with hazardous materials derailed in Clark County, Ohio. It resulted in the leakage of more than 1 million barrels of hazardous materials in and around East Palestine, Ohio.