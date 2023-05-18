4 children found alive after Amazon plane crash

ALBAWABA - Four children who went missing for over two weeks after a plane crash in the Amazon Rainforest, were miraculously found alive, Colombian authorities said on Wednesday.

The search efforts involved over 100 soldiers and trained dogs. The children, aged 4, 9, 13, and an 11-month-old baby, all belonging to an indigenous community, and believed to be siblings, were discovered walking in the dense jungle.

Four children have been found alive after their plane crashed in the Amazon jungle in Colombia, almost three weeks ago.#9News pic.twitter.com/2tGAPJJglr — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) May 18, 2023

The plane crashed on May 1 and claimed the lives of the children's mothers and two other adults. The cause of the plane crash remains unknown.

Columbian President Gustavo Petro described the children's survival as "joy for the country."

He shared the news on Twitter, saying the children were discovered after "arduous search efforts" by the military.

Despite challenges posed by dense vegetation and adverse weather conditions, the search team found a makeshift shelter and various belongings belonging to the children.

The bodies of the pilot and two adult passengers were also recovered.