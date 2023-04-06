  1. Home
  4 children killed in Brazil kindergarten attack

4 children killed in Brazil kindergarten attack

April 6th, 2023
4 children killed in Brazil kindergarten attack
(Photo by Anderson Coelho / AFP)
four other children were injured in the accident

ALBAWABA - Four children have been killed in a hatchet attack at a kindergarten in Mexico.

A young man, 25, stormed a nursery in the city of Blumenau, in southern Brazil, on Wednesday morning and killed four children, after stabbing them with machetes.

In addition, four other children were injured in the accident, one of whom is in critical condition. All of the injured were under three years old.

The preparator have targeted the victims at random. 

Brazilian media outlets reported that the attacker scaled the wall of the nursery to enter it. After completing his crime, he rode a motorcycle that he had parked outside the building and fled out of the place.

Later, he handed himself in to the police of Blumenau in the state of Santa Catarina, far south of Brazil.

It was reported that at least 40 children were in the "Good Shepherd Nursery" where the incident took place. Their ages ranged from four to seven years.

The Brazilian police released the killer's photo, but refused to disclose personal information about him, except that he was 25 years old. The motives behind the incident were too not revealed.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva interacted with the incident and tweeted in Portuguese, and ALBAWABA translated it into English: "There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless children."

"My condolences and prayers to the families of the victims and the community of Blumenau in the face of the monstrosity that occurred at the Bom Pastor day care center", he concluded.

The governor of Santa Catarina, for his turn, declared three days of mourning.

Pictures and clips circulated by social media activists showed parents crying outside the nursery, while the security and emergency forces were trying to control the situation.

Blumenau has a population of 360,000, of German origin. It also has a large number of immigrants and descendants of Arabs.

Last week, a student in São Paulo stabbed a female teacher, killing her and injuring others. In 2021, an 18-year-old murdered two employees and three young children at a kindergarten in the town of Saudades, southern Brazil.

 

