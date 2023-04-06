4 children killed in Brazil kindergarten attack

ALBAWABA - Four children have been killed in a hatchet attack at a kindergarten in Mexico.

Brazil kindergarten attack: Man kills four children in Blumenau

A young man, 25, stormed a nursery in the city of Blumenau, in southern Brazil, on Wednesday morning and killed four children, after stabbing them with machetes.

Brazil kindergarten attack: 25-year-old kills four children with axe in Blumenau

In addition, four other children were injured in the accident, one of whom is in critical condition. All of the injured were under three years old.

The preparator have targeted the victims at random.

Brazilian media outlets reported that the attacker scaled the wall of the nursery to enter it. After completing his crime, he rode a motorcycle that he had parked outside the building and fled out of the place.

Later, he handed himself in to the police of Blumenau in the state of Santa Catarina, far south of Brazil.

It was reported that at least 40 children were in the "Good Shepherd Nursery" where the incident took place. Their ages ranged from four to seven years.

The Brazilian police released the killer's photo, but refused to disclose personal information about him, except that he was 25 years old. The motives behind the incident were too not revealed.

Não há dor maior que a de uma família que perde seus filhos ou netos, ainda mais em um ato de violência contra crianças inocentes e indefesas. Meus sentimentos e preces para as famílias das vítimas e comunidade de Blumenau diante da monstruosidade ocorrida na creche Bom Pastor.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva interacted with the incident and tweeted in Portuguese, and ALBAWABA translated it into English: "There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless children."

Police told local media that the attacker had surrendered and was in police custody

"My condolences and prayers to the families of the victims and the community of Blumenau in the face of the monstrosity that occurred at the Bom Pastor day care center", he concluded.

The governor of Santa Catarina, for his turn, declared three days of mourning.

Pictures and clips circulated by social media activists showed parents crying outside the nursery, while the security and emergency forces were trying to control the situation.

#Blumenau #Brazil

4 children killed by hatchet wielding man, another 4 injured, at least 1 of the injured in serious condition



Cantinho Born Pastor nursery- 'Good Shepherd' had 40 children inside at the time



The 25 yo assailant surrended to police

Blumenau has a population of 360,000, of German origin. It also has a large number of immigrants and descendants of Arabs.

Last week, a student in São Paulo stabbed a female teacher, killing her and injuring others. In 2021, an 18-year-old murdered two employees and three young children at a kindergarten in the town of Saudades, southern Brazil.