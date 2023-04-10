4 dead in France avalanche

  1. Home
Published April 10th, 2023 - 09:06 GMT
ALBAWABA - Four people died and several others have been injured in an avalanche in the French Alps.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Sunday that at least four people were killed, and others were injured, in an avalanche that occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette Glacier.

 The minister did not reveal the final toll of the injuries yet. Also, he, did not disclose the identities of the victims.

The avalanche of the Armancette Glacier occurred in Contamines-Montjoie, Haute-Savoie, about 30 kilometers southwest of Chamonix. The Alps are a key site for Easter weekend in France.

French media outlets determined the size of the avalanche at a length of 1,000 meters and a width of 100 meters. Sources suggested that the accident occurred when a piece of snow broke off from the top of the mountain.

Rescuers are continuing to search for survivors, while the relevant authorities have sent two helicopters to assist in the search.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed, in a tweet, his sympathy for the victims and their families.

He wrote in the tweet, which he published in French and ALBAWABA translated into English, "At the Armancette Glacier in the Alps, an avalanche caused casualties. We are thinking of them and their families. To find people still stuck in the snow, our rescue forces are mobilized. Our thoughts accompany them, too."

