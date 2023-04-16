  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 4 killed in Alabama mass shooting

4 killed in Alabama mass shooting

Published April 16th, 2023 - 05:14 GMT
4 killed in Alabama mass shooting
Albawaba breaking news template by Rami Khoury.

ALBAWABA - Four people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting linked to a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, state officials said.

CNN reported that the shooting took place around 10:34 p.m. Saturday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sunday.

“It was tied to a birthday party,” Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said, according to CNN.

"There were four lives tragically lost in this incident, and there’s been a multitude of injuries," Burkett added, declining to provide other details, citing an investigation underway.

 

Tags:United StatesAlabamamass shootingvictims

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...