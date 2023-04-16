4 killed in Alabama mass shooting

ALBAWABA - Four people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting linked to a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, state officials said.

BREAKING: 4 dead confirmed, multiple injured in mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama - official statement pic.twitter.com/PHp1DhWn3j — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 16, 2023

CNN reported that the shooting took place around 10:34 p.m. Saturday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sunday.

“It was tied to a birthday party,” Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said, according to CNN.

4 dead and at least 20 injured in mass shooting at a Dadeville, Alabama Sweet 16 Birthday party pic.twitter.com/SuTAc1YwNO — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 16, 2023

"There were four lives tragically lost in this incident, and there’s been a multitude of injuries," Burkett added, declining to provide other details, citing an investigation underway.