Goods-laden trucks stuck at Belarus-Poland border

ALBAWABA - Trucks laden with goods are stranded in Belarus, awaiting Polish approval to cross.

The trucks are queuing in a border area and have already formed a 40-km line, according to media reports.

Polish trucks queue at border crossing as Belarus retaliates https://t.co/Zjphc32VRW — EURACTIV (@EURACTIV) February 20, 2023

The trickling traffic across the border came in response to Belarus sentencing Andrzej Poczobut, an opposition journalist with Polish ancestry, to eight years in prison.

Poland retaliated by closing the crucial border crossing in Bobrowniki, more than 200 kilometers northeast of the capital Warsaw, according to Radio Free Europe.

“Trucks must wait about 53 hours for border checks,” according to the correspondent of Polsat News television.

He said that 300 trucks were allowed into Poland, but did mention how many remained in the queue on the frontier.

As a result of "growing tensions" with Belarus, Warsaw claimed that the border closure was necessary to defend the "state security."

On Monday, Poland's Ministry of Interior said that its border will be closed to Belarusian trucks as of Tuesday