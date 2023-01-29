40 people killed in Pakistan bus accident

ALBAWABA - At least 40 people were killed in a bus accident in Pakistan, according to media reports.

40 people were killed in a bus accident in Southwest #باكستان most tragic Ongoing political situation, wish could help them with food,medicines and warm clothingpic.twitter.com/rw5FS5sGO1#Pakistan https://t.co/MuYisPYec1 — vijay banga (@lekh27) January 29, 2023

The deadly accident, one of Pakistan's worst, occurred Sunday morning, when a bus swerved off a bridge in Balochistan's province of Lasbela in the southwestern part of the country.