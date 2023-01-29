40 people killed in Pakistan bus accident

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - At least 40 people were killed in a bus accident in Pakistan, according to media reports.

The deadly accident, one of Pakistan's worst, occurred Sunday morning, when a bus swerved off a bridge in Balochistan's province of Lasbela in the southwestern part of the country.

