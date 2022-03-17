  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 40,000 Syrian Troops Join Russian Army to Fight in The Ukraine War

40,000 Syrian Troops Join Russian Army to Fight in The Ukraine War

Published March 17th, 2022 - 11:25 GMT
At the ready
(AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Reports are coming in that able-bodied Arabs are registering to fight on the side of Russia in the Ukraine. They are preparing to go to the war front.

Social media platforms are carrying the news thick and fast. More than 40,000 Syrians are enlisting to fight Russia's war in the Ukraine. They are on standby but some have already left. 

This piece of news information is being provided by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) which has been monitoring the bloody war in Syria since it started in 2011. 

The Syrian Observatory says that the first of arrivals are already on the Ukraine border and set to actively join the war on the part of Russia. It adds these are not volunteers but have been promised a salary. 


The director of the UK-based monitor is confirming this peace of news. He implied the 40,000 figure is just the beginning and more fighters are likely to enlist on the side of the Russians the longer the war goes on.

The Observatory reported that the enlisted fighters are being promised a monthly salary of $1,100 to partake in the fight in the Ukraine.


 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...