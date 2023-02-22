4.2 earthquake hits Mediterranean areas

ALBAWABA - An earthquake hit, in the early morning of Wednesday, different areas of Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), an earthquake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, struck the eastern Mediterranean off the southern coast of Lebanon at 6:01 GMT.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in Israel on Wednesday morning, after it struck about 70 km west of Beirut, Lebanon.#Israel | #Earthquake https://t.co/kkt6aOgwQj — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) February 22, 2023

According to EMSC, the earthquake lasted for 10 seconds, but was felt by some residents in southern Lebanon, in particular Chouf and Sidon, as well as some residents in Beirut and northern West Bank and Galilee.

4.2 Earthquake in the Sea, near Beirut and Sidon



A map of twenty earthquakes and tremors (image 3) show that theyre all happening along the BC-ZC fault that passes below Cyprus in the sea. So far the fault passing through mainland Lebanon and Syria to Jordan (Dea Sea Fault)+ pic.twitter.com/Gk4jayJGVa — Ziad Saba (@zsaba36) February 22, 2023

According to circulating information, no casualties or material loss has been recorded in any of the areas.

On Monday, two earthquakes, measuring 6.4 and 5.8 on the Richter scale, hit Turkey and Syria and were said to be felt in 10 countries, including Jordan, Lebanon and occupied Palestinian.

In addition, a number of aftershocks are recorded almost daily in different regions of Turkey.