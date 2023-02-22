  1. Home
4.2 earthquake hits Mediterranean areas

ALBAWABA - An earthquake hit, in the early morning of Wednesday, different areas of Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), an earthquake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, struck the eastern Mediterranean off the southern coast of Lebanon at 6:01 GMT.

According to EMSC, the earthquake lasted for 10 seconds, but was felt by some residents in southern Lebanon, in particular Chouf and Sidon, as well as some residents in Beirut and northern West Bank and Galilee.

According to circulating information, no casualties or material loss has been recorded in any of the areas.

On Monday, two earthquakes, measuring 6.4 and 5.8 on the Richter scale, hit Turkey and Syria and were said to be felt in 10 countries, including Jordan, Lebanon and occupied Palestinian. 

In addition, a number of aftershocks are recorded almost daily in different regions of Turkey.

