4.5 earthquake hits Iraq

Published February 22nd, 2023 - 11:02 GMT
ALBAWABA - An earthquake struck, Wednesday morning, Nineveh Governorate, northern Iraq.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Transport, an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded, 39 km southwest of Hatra district of the Iraqi Nineveh Governorate.

It was reported on Iraqi media outlets that citizens felt the tremor, but no information was circulating about casualties or material losses.

 

