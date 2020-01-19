45 Killed in Houthi Attack on Military Camp in Yemen

The death toll Sunday reached 45 after Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched an airstrike on a military camp in Yemen’s Marib city.

A source from Marib State Hospital, who asked not to be named due to restrictions to speaking to media, told Anadolu Agency most of the dead were soldiers targeted by mortars while taking rest.

According to the information obtained by a military source, an armed unmanned aerial vehicle was used in the attack.

The Yemeni government or the Houthis have yet to issue a statement on the attack.

At least 23 Houthis rebel and three Yemeni army soldiers were killed Saturday in clashes in the capital, Sanaa.

According to information from Yemeni security sources, the Yemeni army carried out preemptive action against Houthi rebels preparing to attack military points in Nihm district.

The army announced it repulsed Houthis attacks in the Al-Bayda province.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014 when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Since then, tens of thousands of Yemenis are believed to have been killed and injured in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

