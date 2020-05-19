At 4.8 Million Cases And Rising This Must be The Worst Pandemic in History!

The global tally for novel coronavirus infections surpassed 4.8 million late Monday, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the death toll worldwide from the virus has reached 318,465, with the number of recoveries exceeding 1.78 million.

The US remains the hardest-hit country by the pandemic with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases and 90,340 deaths.

It is followed by the UK with 34,876 fatalities and Italy with 32,007.



A total of 28,242 people in France have lost the battle against the virus followed by Spain with 27,709 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Russia has the second-highest number of cases at nearly 291,000, followed by Brazil, the UK, Spain and Italy.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered 84,063 cases so far and its death toll continues to stand at 4,638.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries and regions.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

