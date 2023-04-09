  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 5 injured in France building collapse

5 injured in France building collapse

Published April 9th, 2023 - 09:39 GMT
4 injured in France building collapse
(Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)
Highlights
It is still possible that there will be other victims

ALBAWABA - Five people were injured after a building collapsed in France. The collapse was followed by a fire that hampered the efforts of rescue workers in their search for possible victims.

A four-story building collapsed in the La Plaine district of central Marseille, in southern France, on Saturday night, damaging parts of two surrounding buildings, according to the city's mayor, Benoit Payne.

The mayor said that a fire broke out in the rubble of the building, and "prevented us from sending dogs and teams to search for possible victims under the rubble."

"Five injured people were evacuated from two neighboring buildings affected by the collapse", he added.

The causes of the collapse and fire are still unknown until now, amid suspicions that an explosion or a gas leak caused it.

More than 100 firefighters, rescuers, police and public security personnel are present in the site to extinguish the fire and remove debris. In the meantime, an investigation was opened to find out the cause of the collapse.

It is still possible that there will be other victims, while no census was made of the people who were present in the collapsed building.

Other buildings on the street were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Their residents were transferred to a school that was then converted into a shelter center for this purpose.

Forty thousand people live in the slums of the French city, according to NGOs. In November 2018, eight people were killed in the collapse of two buildings in another area of Marseille.

Tags:FranceBuilding CollapsedMarseilleLa Plaine

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...