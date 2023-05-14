5 injured in France shooting

ALBAWABA - Five people were injured, some are in critical condition, in a double shooting in Villerupt (Meurthe-et-Moselle) and in a neighboring town in Moselle, France, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

According to the agency, a hooded man opened fire on people from a vehicle before fleeing, on Saturday.

Shooting near the Luxembourg border, five injured, including two seriously: local authorities — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) May 13, 2023

Sources suggested that the shooting resulted in four injuries in Meurthe-et-Moselle, and one victim in Moselle. Among them, there are three people in absolute emergency.

It was reported that the four injuries belong for three young men and a young woman, who are aged between 15 and 20 years old.

The reasons behind the shooting are still unknown, however, some circulating news said that the shooting might be related to drug trafficking.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the details of this incident. Meanwhile a search is still underway for the preparator.