5 Killed in Bomb Blast in Syria's Daraa

Five regime soldiers were killed in a roadside bomb attack in Syria's southern city of Daraa on Wednesday, according to local sources.

A device exploded as a vehicle carrying members of the Fourth Brigade led by Maher al-Assad, brother of regime's President Bashar al-Assad, was passing in southern Daraa, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

Fifteen other soldiers were reportedly injured in the attack and were taken to the Daraa National Hospital for medical treatment.





For almost a year, the city of Daraa has seen numerous bombings targeting regime patrols, without causing significant losses or damage.

Last year, Russia along with the Syrian regime imposed an agreement on then opposition-held areas in Daraa province, forcing thousands of opposition fighters and civilians to leave towards opposition-held areas in northern Syria.

This article has been adapted from its original source.