5 Palestinians Injured In Israeli Fire, 1 Cardiac Arrest, in Gaza

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli soldiers near the border fence east of Gaza City. (AFP/File)

Five Palestinians were injured by live ammunition fired by Israeli forces, on late Tuesday, near the return camps in the southern and northern besieged Gaza Strip.

A Ma'an reporter said that an Israeli warplane carried out an airstrike targeting return camps in southeastern Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, five Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces fired live ammunition towards Palestinian youths to disperse them.

The ministry confirmed that one of the five injured, who was identified as Abed al-Malek al-Ran, went into cardiac arrest and was immediately transferred to al-Shifa Hospital to receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Al-Ran's condition was reported to be currently stable.

Two of the injured were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital; one of whom suffered injuries to the head, while the other was in critical condition.

The remaining two Palestinians suffered injuries due to tear-gas bombs fired at them by Israeli forces east of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinians arrived to eastern Khan Younis borders, set dozens of tires on fire, fired fireworks and switched on laser lights to blur the vision of Israeli snipers, while Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear-gas bombs.

Local witnesses said that one Palestinian youth was shot and injured in his leg and another was injured in his hand; several others suffered tear-gas inhalation.

For the past week, hundreds of Palestinian protesters, have been organizing, as well as participating in night protests, during which they set tires on fire and chant slogans through loud speakers, while marching towards the border with Israel; these protesters are also known as the "Night Confusion" unit.





This article has been adapted from its original source.