5 PFLP members killed at Lebanese-Syrian borders

ALBAWABA - Sudanese army suspends truce talks with paramilitary foes, AFP reported citing a Sudanese official on Wednesday. According to the Sudanese official, the army decided to withdraw from peace ...
ALBAWABA - 5 Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) members have been killed and 10 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes by the Lebanese-Syrian borders earlier today.
The Israeli airstrike was carried out in the bordering town of Qousaya, in the eastern parts of Al Beqaa Valley in Lebanon. A military post was targeted in the process.
A number of vehicles belonging to PFLP were also destroyed as well.