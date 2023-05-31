5 PFLP members killed at Lebanese-Syrian borders

ALBAWABA - 5 Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) members have been killed and 10 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes by the Lebanese-Syrian borders earlier today.

The Israeli airstrike was carried out in the bordering town of Qousaya, in the eastern parts of Al Beqaa Valley in Lebanon. A military post was targeted in the process.

مصادر إعلامية: استشهاد خمسة عناصر من الجبهة الشعبية - القيادة العامة، بعد غارة جوية نفذها جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على موقع عسكري يقع على الحدود اللبنانية السورية فجر اليوم.



تابع آخر التطورات لحظة بلحظة عبر تيلجرام 📷https://t.co/6BCL5wfFPS pic.twitter.com/pag3zBNF4J — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) May 31, 2023

A number of vehicles belonging to PFLP were also destroyed as well.