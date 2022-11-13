5 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli attack on Shayrat Airport

ALBAWABA - Three soldiers were killed and three others injured in an Israeli attack on Syria's Shayrat military airport in Homs, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

⚡️⚡️New video of the Israeli regime’s attacks on Homs, Syria. pic.twitter.com/FpyzVP3gDf — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) November 13, 2022

News of the missiles attack is trending on different social media sources.

#BREAKING | #Syrian military source: Two Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli aggression on Shayrat Military Airport in #Homs countryside.#Syria pic.twitter.com/Rp8UNFKqvT — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 13, 2022

The airport lies in the Homs countryside. Damascus military sources a number of missiles which came over northern Lebanon were repelled by Syrian air defences.