5 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli attack on Shayrat Airport

Published November 13th, 2022 - 05:30 GMT
ALBAWABA - Three soldiers were killed and three others injured in an Israeli attack on Syria's Shayrat military airport in Homs, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported. 

News of the missiles attack is trending on different social media sources.

The airport lies in the Homs countryside. Damascus military sources a number of missiles which came over northern Lebanon were repelled by Syrian air defences. 

Tags:SyriaHomsIsraelDamascus

Via SyndiGate.info


