With 50 Dead ISIS Flexes Its Murderous Muscles on Afghanistan

ALBAWABA – ISIS, the Daesh terror group, is creating deadly mayhem in Afghanistan, raising its head as a major force to the Taliban, the new rulers of the country.

Its latest bombing of a mosque in Kandahar has resulted in the killing of more people with the number of deaths varying. UPI reports three explosions rocked the Shia mosque which killed more than 50 people during Friday prayers with bloodshed everywhere.

BREAKING - Suicide bombing targeted a Shia mosque in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan, during Friday prayers, killing & injuring numerous civilians. This is second attack against Shia in one week. Last Friday, similar attack targeted a Shia mosque in Kunduz. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/JszaFlQ0XR — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) October 15, 2021

The attack on the Fatimiya mosque was carried out by two suicide bombers, according to a statement circulated by the terror group on social media and as reported by the Anadolu news agency. The attack occurred at the Shiite Imam Bargah mosque in Kandahar, officials told UPI.

It was the second consecutive attack during Friday prayers on a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan in a week. In addition to the dead, at least 100 people were injured in the blast with the numbers rising. There was absolute mayhem after the attack.

Murtaza, an eyewitness told the Daily Mail that he was inside the mosque when the explosions happened. He reported four explosions two inside and two outside the mosque which draws around 500 worshipers during the Friday prayers.

Deadly explosion hits Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar, killing at least 47 people during Friday prayers.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/m0NnTP5dJz pic.twitter.com/NKDqOIHsxu — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 16, 2021

Further reports there were at least 15 were ambulances rushing to the scene to collect the wounded, while a local doctor told AFP that hospitals are 'overwhelmed'. The bomb attack came one week after a bombing, claimed by the local Daesh affiliate – named ISIS-K - and which killed 46 at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghanistan province of Kunduz.

What sin have we committed to being targeted? (Today in Kandahar Mosque and last week in Kunduz Mosque).😭😢😥 pic.twitter.com/shDgCJx0ka — Ezatullah Rabanizda (@rabanizda) October 15, 2021

ISIS-K is a militant rival to the Taliban and has targeted the group in recent months. The group was responsible for a suicide bombing attack in Kabul in August during the mass evacuation of U.S. forces and Afghan aides that killed 13 U.S. Marines.