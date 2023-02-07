50 Palestinians killed in massive Turkey quake

ALBAWABA - 50 Palestinians have been killed so far in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Turkey, Faed Mustapha, 19 more Palestinians were reported killed in the earthquake, raising the number to 50.

So far, 13 bodies were recovered from under the rubble in the Raml refugee camp in Latakia, five in Jableh, three in Aleppo and one from the Syrian town of Jindires according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.