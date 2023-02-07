50 Palestinians killed in massive Turkey quake

ALBAWABA - 50 Palestinians have been killed so far in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.
The Palestinian Ambassador to Turkey, Faed Mustapha, 19 more Palestinians were reported killed in the earthquake, raising the number to 50.
The number of #Palestinians refugees killed in the major earthquake that struck #Turkey and #Syria, has risen to 50, according to Palestine's Ambassador to Turkey.— Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) February 7, 2023
More: https://t.co/QR36N0FdRs#earthquakeinturkey #earthquaketurkey #زلزال #زلزال_ترکیا #زلزال_سوريا_تركيا pic.twitter.com/Hl5nLB4JRr
So far, 13 bodies were recovered from under the rubble in the Raml refugee camp in Latakia, five in Jableh, three in Aleppo and one from the Syrian town of Jindires according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)