5000 Russian women go to Argentina. Why?

Published February 12th, 2023 - 07:03 GMT
Argentina
Aerolineas Argentinas (Shutterstock)

Al BAWABA - Pregnant Russian women are going to Argentina to deliver their babies. This piece of news is going viral on the social media. 

A BBC report recently shown that 5000 Russian pregnant women entered Argentina in recent months while 33 entered in a single day. Why? So they can get an Argentinian passport. It is argued that Russian women to Argentina increased after Feb 24 2022 when Russia militarily intervened in the Ukraine.

Argentina's immigration authorities are recognizing this as as problem and will seek to curtail it from now on. Director of Argentina’s immigration office Florencia Carignano have emphasized this fact and says it is being investigated

 "The problem is that they come to Argentina, sign up their children as Argentinean and leave. Our passport is very secure across the world. It allows [passport-holders] to enter 171 countries visa-free," Ms Carignano said.

