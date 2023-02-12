5000 Russian women go to Argentina. Why?

Al BAWABA - Pregnant Russian women are going to Argentina to deliver their babies. This piece of news is going viral on the social media.

Immigration in Argentina say more than 5000 very pregnant Russian women have flown in in the last weeks. Parents of kids born in Argentina can also get citizenship easily. They want visa free travel to give birth abroad get citizenship, have 2 passports as theirs is worthless — gual 1395🇪🇪🇵🇱🇬🇧 (@1395Gual) February 12, 2023

A BBC report recently shown that 5000 Russian pregnant women entered Argentina in recent months while 33 entered in a single day. Why? So they can get an Argentinian passport. It is argued that Russian women to Argentina increased after Feb 24 2022 when Russia militarily intervened in the Ukraine.

More than 5000 pregnant 🇷🇺 women have entered 🇦🇷 to get 🇦🇷 passports which allows for visa-free travel to 171 countries.

🇷🇺 language website offers "birth tourism" packages - "economy class" starting at $5000 - "first class", starting at $15000.https://t.co/ohUX0oGd8T — Svein Harald Antonsen (@redundanton) February 11, 2023

Argentina's immigration authorities are recognizing this as as problem and will seek to curtail it from now on. Director of Argentina’s immigration office Florencia Carignano have emphasized this fact and says it is being investigated.

During 2022 over 5000 pregnant Russian women came to Argentina, some nationalized Russian dude was on TV talking about it like an hour ago, he gets paid by these women and he takes them to Argentina. — Federico España (@Yachria) February 11, 2023

"The problem is that they come to Argentina, sign up their children as Argentinean and leave. Our passport is very secure across the world. It allows [passport-holders] to enter 171 countries visa-free," Ms Carignano said.