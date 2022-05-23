A 5.5 Quake Strikes Iran's Southeastern Region

ALBAWABA - Earthquake strikes southeastern Iran. The quake has registered 5.5 on the Richter Scale.

The news is trending on the social media on different hashtags including (#Iran #earthquake #deprem) and is being reported by different news websites.

The Seismology Center of Tehran University registered the quake whose epicenter was in the Sarcengel region of Zahidan which is the capital city of Sistan-Baluchistan province, was recorded at 12:06 local time.