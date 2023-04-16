ALBAWABA - The civilians' death toll from clashes in Sudan between the Sudan's Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army has risen to 56.

The battles continued in the Sudanese capital until Sunday dawn, between the army and Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, Sudan News Agency "SUNA" reported.

The agency said that the total number of civilians killed reached 56, in addition to dozens of deaths among the security forces.

لجنة أطباء السودان المركزية



حصر مبدئي أحداث يوم 15 أبريل



استيقظ السودانيون والسودانيات صباح 15 أبريل 2023 على فاجعة اشتباكات بين قوات الشعب المسلحة وقوات الدعم السريع، أدت هذه الاشتباكات إلى وقوع عدد كبير من القتلى والإصابات المتوسطة والحرجة. pic.twitter.com/rRPu9tJvmL — لجنة أطباء السودان المركزية CCSD’S (@SD_DOCTORS) April 16, 2023

Sources suggested that there are 600 wounded, including a number of members of the security forces. While a large number of the wounded were not transferred to hospitals due to difficulties in moving during the clashes.

On Saturday, clashes took place between the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces militia and the Sudanese army around the capital, Khartoum. Explosions and gunfire were heard near Khartoum airport and north of the Sudanese capital.

🔴 UPDATE: #Sudan



At least 56 civilians have been killed and 595 others injured in ongoing clashes across Sudan, the Sudanese Doctors Committee said early on Sunday.



Follow our live updates below ⤵️https://t.co/IwHYtZeEwr — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 16, 2023

Khartoum declared Sunday a holiday during which schools, banks and government offices are closed.

The United Nations, the Arab League, Washington and Moscow called for an immediate halt to the clashes in Sudan. Egypt called on both sides to show maximum restraint.

56 civilians killed in Sudan clashes https://t.co/5IGFxBWg38 — 24 News HD (@24NewsHD) April 16, 2023

On Sunday, the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (generally referred to as Hemedti), fled from his hideout after the withdrawal of his guard and soldiers assigned to secure him, according to the Sudanese army.

The Sudanese army confirmed, through a brief statement, that "the leader of the rebel militia, Hemedti, escaped from his hideout, after the escape of his guard and soldiers assigned to secure him."

The Rapid Support Forces accused the army of attempting a coup and carrying out a plot, planned by supporters of former President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted from power in 2019.

At least 56 civilians killed, 600 wounded in Sudan clasheshttps://t.co/hdJWSJx76m — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) April 16, 2023

The clashes come in the wake of escalating tensions between the army and the Rapid Support Forces over the integration of the paramilitary forces into the army.

The dispute led to the postponement of the signing of an agreement supported by international parties with the political forces regarding the transition to democracy.