A 5.7 Magnitude Quake in Crete Felt in Jordan, Egypt

ALBAWABA - An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale was registered this Wednesday morning on the Greek Island of Crete.
The quake which occurred at 7.08 am was felt in the region as recorded by Jordan's Seismological Observatory.
مرصد الزلازل الأردني يسجل هزة أرضية بقوة 5.7 درجة في المتوسط#رؤيا_الاخباري #الأردن #عاجلhttps://t.co/wfvXmydfBY— رؤيا (@RoyaTV) December 29, 2021
The Observatory stated that the tremor, which occurred to the south of Crete was felt in Jordan. The tremor was felt in also Egypt, according to media reports
