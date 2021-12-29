A 5.7 Magnitude Quake in Crete Felt in Jordan, Egypt

  1. Home
Published December 29th, 2021 - 09:48 GMT
ALBAWABA - An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale was registered this Wednesday morning on the Greek Island of Crete.

The quake which occurred at 7.08 am was felt in the region as recorded by Jordan's Seismological Observatory.

The Observatory stated that the tremor, which occurred to the south of Crete was felt in Jordan. The tremor was felt in also Egypt, according to media reports

