6 killed, including children, in soccer match

Published May 16th, 2023 - 08:36 GMT
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - Gunmen opened fire on a park in Hidalgo state, central Mexico, killing six, including three children, authorities said.

The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood in the city of Atotonilco de Tula, it targeted a soccer field, in which a family match was taking place. The attack left six people dead, including three children, and two wounded, Washington Post reported.

Authorities did not reveal more details about the incident but said that they had opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances and motives of the attack.

Eyewitnesses revealed that a number of armed men opened fire on spectators who were watching the match, before they fled the scene. Witnesses said the gunmen were most likely drunk.

The health conditions of the two wounded have not yet been disclosed.

 

Information circulated suggested that two of the victims died instantly, while the remaining four died in hospital.

