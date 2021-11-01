60 Violations: Israeli Soldiers Continue Attacks on Palestinian Journalists

ALBAWABA - Palestinian reports suggest Palestinian journalists are continually being attacked in the occupied West Bank and siege-surrounded Gaza.



The Gaza-based Al Ray news agency stated 60 Israeli violations were committed against Palestinian journalists in the Palestinian territories in just the month of October.

Report: 60 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in October pic.twitter.com/bEAykXPNT9 — ALRAY AGENCY - Gaza (@Alraypsen) November 1, 2021



Meanwhile Andolu news reported nine Palestinian journalists were detained by Israeli forces in October. In addition to that, it stated 15 other journalists were injured by Israeli forces.



In a statement, the independent Journalist Support Committee said two Palestinian journalists are still in Israeli custody, while two others were summoned for questioning, the Turkish-based news agency added.

Israeli intelligence summons two Palestinian journalists in Ramallah https://t.co/1pfhqDmoas — Joe Catron (@jncatron) November 1, 2021



The Geneva-based NGO adds that three journalists remain under house arrest, while two others have been deported from their area for different periods of time.



Further to that, the press NGO added that 12 Palestinian journalists were prevented from covering events by Israeli forces and settlers. It said that Israeli soldiers raided the houses of three journalists last months and destroyed their properties as reported by Anadolu.

"You have a weapon. You have bullets. I have a camera. What is wrong?... You want to work without me recording you?"#video #Palestinian journalist stands up to an Israeli occupation soldier during clashes at Mount Sbeih in Beita, southern #Nablus.#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/f2UHFCLIbA — gaza post News (@gazaapost) October 30, 2021



Meanwhile, the Quds News Network reported last month Israel is holding 19 Palestinian journalists in jail according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. There are 4600 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons including 35 women and nearly 200 children.

