60-Year-Old Woman Becomes El Salvador's First Coronavirus Victim to Die

Published April 1st, 2020 - 09:46 GMT
An elderly woman wears a face mask against the spread of the new coronavirus as he queues to enter a bank in San Salvador on March 30, 2020. Thousands of Salvadorans in different parts of the country were desperately seeking to receive the aid of $300 from the government for the purchase of food Monday during the outbreak of the new coronavirus pandemic. Yuri CORTEZ / AFP
Highlights
Victim is 60-year-old woman who recently returned from US

El Salvador announced its first death from the novel coronavirus Tuesday. 

President Nayib Bukele conveyed the news on Twitter, saying the victim is a 60-year-old woman who recently returned from the U.S.

He offered his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and called on people to stay home.

El Salvador, which has a population of around 7 million, has 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 179 countries and regions, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Its data shows the number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 857,000, with the death toll over 42,000 and more than 178,000 recoveries.

