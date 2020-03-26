611 Expats Return Home From Kuwait Over Covid-19

About 611 expatriates and Gulf nationals left for their home countries while 306 Kuwaiti citizens were repatriated as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, the Kuwait Interior Ministry said.

Three planes carrying 306 Kuwaiti nationals coming from Lebanon, Egypt and Bahrain – those countries have reported coronavirus cases – arrived at Kuwait International Airport, part of phase one of repatriation measures that will run until March 29.



The ministry said 195 Kuwaitis arrived from Egypt, 74 from Lebanon and 37 were from Bahrain.

The repatriated citizens were tested for coronavirus and were subsequently quarantined at the resorts of Al-Joan and Seashell and would remain at the secured locations to ensure they have not contracted the virus.

The ministry also said that the expatriates – 342 Egyptians, 254 Filipinos and 15 Bahrainis – completed preventive measures before they were allowed to travel.

