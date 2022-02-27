62% of Americans Think If Trump Were President, There Would be No War in Ukraine

Close to two-thirds of Americans believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were still president, according to a new survey released Friday.

A recent Harvard Center for American Political Studies-Harris Poll survey revealed that 62 percent of those Americans polled felt that Putin would not be launching an offense against Ukraine if Trump, rather than incumbent President Joe Biden, was still in office. Broken down, 39 percent of Democrats and 85 percent of Republicans believe that Trump would have made Putin think twice about launching the war.

Meanwhile, 59 percent of Americans said it was Biden's perceived weakness that had prompted Putin to launch the bold attack in the first place, The Hill reported of the survey.

However, a total of 38 percent of Americans, regardless of political affiliation, believed that Putin would have invaded Ukraine regardless of who was president.

Another 41 percent said that the person sitting in office did not play not a factor in Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

While President Biden has expressed solidarity with Ukraine and has strongly condemned the Kremlin for what he called 'unprovoked and unjustified attack,' the US has yet to do anything more than imposing sanctions on Russian financial institutions, Russian elites and their family members.

On Friday night, the White House announced $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine. It also offered to evacuate Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who is being hunted by Putin's kill squads, but he has vowed to stay in Kyiv and fight on.

Among those sanctioned by the US is Putin himself, the White House confirmed Friday.

However, Biden has failed to overtly make the call to remove Russia from the SWIFT international banking system, despite appeals from Ukrainian officials and some US lawmakers.

The survey results come as Biden continues to suffer dismal approval ratings, having had to navigate several other major tests for a newly-elected president, including a chaotic evacuation of US troops from Afghanistan and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey, which was conducted between February 23 and 24, included 2,026 registered voters.

However, the poll is weighted to reflect a known percentage of larger demographics.

