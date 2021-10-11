  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. A 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska

A 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska

Published October 11th, 2021 - 10:10 GMT
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Alaska Peninsula.
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Earthquake with 6.5 magnitude strikes Alaska Peninsula two months after largest quake to hit US in fifty years struck

A  magnitude 6.5 earthquake stroke the Alaska Peninsula on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Also ReadA 5.9 Scale Earthquake Kills 20, Injures 300 in PakistanA 5.9 Scale Earthquake Kills 20, Injures 300 in Pakistan

The earthquake, which struck 114 km east of the city of Chignik, was at a depth of 75 km (46.60 miles), EMSC said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake struck.  


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Alaska PeninsulaearthquakeEU

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...