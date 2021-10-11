A 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake stroke the Alaska Peninsula on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The earthquake, which struck 114 km east of the city of Chignik, was at a depth of 75 km (46.60 miles), EMSC said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake struck.



