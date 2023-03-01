6.5-magnitude quake shakes Papua New Guinea

ALBAWABA - A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Kembe district of Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

#عاجل| زلزال بقوة 6.5 درجات يضرب منطقة كيمبي في بابوا غينيا الجديدة (إعلام) — ANADOLU AGENCY (AR) (@aa_arabic) March 1, 2023

The earthquake was at a depth of 582.6 km (362 miles), the USGS said.

A 6.5 magnitude #earthquake occured at 108 km NW of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea. See the full report at: https://t.co/xw9Ic3yoFH pic.twitter.com/fXe374Fd8z — Global Earthquake Alerts (@Global_EQ) March 1, 2023

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), there is no risk of a tsunami following the tremor.