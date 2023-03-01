6.5-magnitude quake shakes Papua New Guinea

  1. Home
Published March 1st, 2023 - 08:08 GMT
ALBAWABA - A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Kembe district of Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage and no tsunami warning was issued. 

The earthquake was at a depth of 582.6 km (362 miles), the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), there is no risk of a tsunami following the tremor.

