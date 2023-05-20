7-days ceasefire in Sudan to begin in 48 hours

ALBAWABA - Sudan is slated to witness a 7-days ceasefire within the next 48 hours . The ceasefire was finalized during talks held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Sudan’s warring factions sign seven-day ceasefire, sources say https://t.co/p368D89mHO — The Guardian (@guardian) May 20, 2023

The Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces have reached a significant breakthrough in their negotiations, as both parties signed an agreement for a seven-day humanitarian ceasefire.

News media outlets confirmed the agreement on Saturday evening, with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in attendance as a witness to the signing ceremony.

#BREAKING

Week-long ceasefire to begin in Sudan on May 22: US pic.twitter.com/20zgLQKmIj — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 20, 2023

The key provision of the agreement stipulates that the ceasefire will come into effect 48 hours after the signing, providing a brief respite from the ongoing conflict.

This cessation of hostilities aims to create a conducive environment for the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the affected regions, addressing the pressing needs of the population during this critical period.

The temporary ceasefire provides an opportunity for humanitarian organizations to reach vulnerable communities, deliver essential supplies, and provide much-needed relief to those affected by the conflict.