7 dead in Texas run over accident

ALBAWABA - Seven people were killed and several injured in a run over accident outside an immigrant center in Texas.

A car hit "several people who were waiting at a bus stop," according to a Brownsville police spokesman, who confirmed the seven deaths.

Local media outlets reported that the accident occurred at 8:30 a.m. near the Ozanam Center in Brownsville.

In addition to the deaths, the accident left a number of injuries whose total number has not yet been disclosed.

The driver of the car was arrested and is receiving medical care under 24-hour guard.

However, the causes of the accident are still unknown, and it has not been determined whether what happened was an accident or a deliberate act.

"The driver will be charged with dangerous driving, and other charges may be brought against him," the spokesperson said.

