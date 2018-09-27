7 Fires Erupt in Israeli Areas Near Gaza Due to Incendiary Kites, Balloons

Incendiary kites and balloons were sent from Gaza (Twitter)

Seven fires erupted, on Wednesday, in Israeli communities surrounding the besieged Gaza Strip due to the launch of incendiary kites and balloons from Gaza.

Hebrew-language news outlets reported that since Wednesday afternoon seven fires erupted due to the continuous launch of incendiary balloons from Gaza into southern Israel.

Israeli firefighting crews managed to control the flames and later extinguish them; the fires caused serious material damage.

Earlier this month, Israeli farmers from Israeli communities surrounding the besieged Gaza Strip announced that they will be filing a lawsuit against the Hamas movement leaders before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.

The lawsuit will be filed for violating international laws, including the launch of incendiary kites and balloons resulting in burning hundreds of dunams of open fields.

Palestinians in Gaza view the incendiary kites as a form of protest against Israel's nearly 12-year blockade of Gaza and for Palestinian refugees right of return to their homes and lands which are now known as Israel.

