A 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s North Maluku province on Thursday, the country’s meteorological agency said.

The epicenter of the quake was around 89 kilometers (55 miles) northwest of Daruba village, at a depth of 120 kilometers (74 miles), according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

The agency has not issued a tsunami alert after the quake.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.



