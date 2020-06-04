A 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia

  1. Home
Published June 4th, 2020 - 09:59 GMT
An official from Indonesia's state intelligence agency wears a helmet equipped to measure the body temperature of people at the venue of a rapid test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Surabaya on June 4, 2020. Juni Kriswanto / AFP
Highlights
Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia's North Maluku province.

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s North Maluku province on Thursday, the country’s meteorological agency said.

The epicenter of the quake was around 89 kilometers (55 miles) northwest of Daruba village, at a depth of 120 kilometers (74 miles), according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

The agency has not issued a tsunami alert after the quake.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

