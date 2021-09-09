8 Out of 10: Smoking Poses a Major Challenge to Jordan

Chronic diseases pose a major challenge to the Kingdom, Health Minister Feras Al Hawari said on Tuesday.

Hawari’s remarks came during a ceremony organised by the Royal Health Awareness Society (RHAS) to launch the “Chronic Diseases Responding: Partners for Health” programme, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan, the minister said, is witnessing a large wave of chronic diseases related to multiple factors, mainly smoking. Hawari called for combating this dangerous phenomenon.

Smoking rates in Jordan are some of the highest in the world. More than eight out of 10 men smoke or regularly use nicotine products including e-cigarettes, according to a Health Ministry study carried out in collaboration with the World Heath Organisation (WHO).

The health minister also underlined the importance of cooperation between the ministry and local and international donors to respond to the chronic diseases in the Kingdom.

Representatives from the Novo Nordisk and the World Diabetes foundations in addition to partners and donors attended the ceremony.

RHAS Director General Dima Jweihan said that the four-year programme is carried out in an integrated cooperation with the ministries of health, youth and education, with the support of international and local organisations as well as a number of volunteers.

The programme aims to reduce the financial burden of the chronic diseases’ cost on the Jordanian government, Jweihan indicated.

She noted that the programme targets Jordanians in addition to Syrian refugees in the Kingdom.

The RHAS is one of Her Majesty Queen Rania’s initiatives that aims to raise health and safety awareness in Jordan through preventative programmes and awareness campaigns. It also encourages Jordanians to adopt healthy habits and lifestyles.