84 Days With No Food! Palestinian Hunger Striker's Life is on a Knife-edge

ALBAWABA – In the spotlight on the social media is the Palestinian hunger striker Kayed Fasfous. This is (Wednesday 6 October, 2021) his 84th day without food. He is protesting his administrative detention in an Israel prison.

According to the Palestine Chronicle website the 32-year-old Fasfouf has been moved to the Israeli Kaplan Hospital because of his deteriorating health condition. Fasfous is with five others who have already gone on hunger strike. According to the New Arab website Fasfous has joined Miqdad Qawasmeh, another 24-year-old, who has been on hunger strike for 75 days and was transferred to Kaplan Hospital early this September also protesting his administrative detention.

Kayed Fasfous meneruskan mogok lapar untuk hari ke-82 di penjara Israel. Mogok lapar dilakukan untuk membantah penahanan tanpa bicara yang dikenakan ke atas beliau. Hari ini beliau dikejarkan ke hospital kerana kesihatan semakin merosot. #IsraeliCrimes #FreeThemAll #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/djmNiC5thG — Fakhri 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@fakhrifadzli) October 4, 2021

An Israeli court has already rejected Fasfous appeal to be set free. The Palestinian hunger-striker lives in Dura, near the City of Hebron on the West Bank and is a former body-builder who has lost 40 kilograms since he started his hunger strike in a bid for his release.

Kayed Fasfous's 8yr-old Palestinian daughter pleads to the world to help on his 78th day of hunger strike #معركة_الامعاء_الخاوية #FreeKayed pic.twitter.com/9ox9Vh41fX — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) September 30, 2021

His 8-year-old daughter has been making direct call for the release of his father but so far the Israeli prison authorities won’t budge. In a news release the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) states it is seriously concerned about the deteriorating health of the two prisoners who are in hospital.

Kayed Fasfous,Meqdad Qawasmeh,Alaa Al Araj,Hisham Abu Hawash,Rayeq Bsharat and Shadi Abu Aker are on hunger strike in protest of their administrative detention without charge or trial in the occupation jails.#FreePalestine#IsraeliTerrorism #الاسرى_في_خطر#معركة_الامعاء_الخاوية pic.twitter.com/Dp622mwR6l — Dima Joudeh (@JoudehDima) October 5, 2021

An ICRC health delegate has been to see them. Robert Paterson says the ICRC is “concerned about the potentially irreversible consequences of such prolonged hunger strike to their life,” in reference to Fasfous and Qawasmeh.

Four other Palestinians are on hunger strike including Alaa Al Araj, Hisham Abu Hawash, Rayeq Bsharat and Shadi Abu Aker. At present there are 5,300 Palestinians in Israeli jails and 520 kept in administrative detention.