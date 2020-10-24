  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 89-Day Hunger Strike: Israel Moves Maher al-Akhras to Ramallah Jail Hospital

89-Day Hunger Strike: Israel Moves Maher al-Akhras to Ramallah Jail Hospital

Published October 24th, 2020 - 04:55 GMT
Palestinian protesters hold up signs in solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian detainee held by Israel Maher al-Akhras and other Palestinians in Israeli prisons during a demonstration in the centre of the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron on October 21, 2020. (AFP)
Palestinian protesters hold up signs in solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian detainee held by Israel Maher al-Akhras and other Palestinians in Israeli prisons during a demonstration in the centre of the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron on October 21, 2020. (AFP)
Highlights
Maher al-Akhras admitted to hospital earlier this month due to his continued hunger strike.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said on Friday that the Israeli authorities canceled freezing the detention of Palestinian detainee Maher Al-Akhras and transferred him to Ramallah Prison Hospital.  

According to PSS, al-Akhras was suddenly transferred from Kaplan Hospital to Ramallah Prison Hospital. 

The PSS stressed that the Israeli authorities holds the responsible for al-Akhras's life. 

Al-Akhras was admitted to the hospital earlier this month as his health condition deteriorated due to his continued hunger strike. 

On Sept. 23, the Israeli Supreme Court freezed al-Akhras’s detention and he announced continuing his strike until his release. 

Al-Akhras was detained July 27 and held under Israel’s administrative detention policy which allows it to hold Palestinians without charge.

About 4,400 Palestinian political detainees are languishing in Israeli jails -- including 39 women and 155 children – while 350 of them are under administrative detention. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...