94% of Jordanians reject Israel

ALBAWABA - Some 94 percent of Jordanians refuse Amman's recognition of Israel in line with a peace treaty signed between both neighboring Mideast nations in 1994.

The figure was revealed by the Qatar-based Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies.

The center's Deputy Director Mohammad al-Masri outlined the results in a seminar Monday at the Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan.

Masri said the public refusal to recognize Israel is linked to the fact that Israel is considered a "colonial," "racist and "expansionist" state. Therefore, Jordanians see Israel as the greatest security threat to the region, Masri added.

His views are trending on the social media, but the figures are indicative too because they are part of a wider survey to gauge the different opinions across the Arab world.

Masri said the United States ranked second, commanding 87 percent of the votes as a great threat to the region.

Iran came third with 78 percent of the votes as a security threat to the Arab world.

The survey noted that Jordanian respondents felt that the U.S., Russian, Iranian and French policies on Palestine were evaluated as "negative."