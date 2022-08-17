Abbas '50 Holocausts' Remark in Germany Creates Outrage

  1. Home
Published August 17th, 2022 - 07:53 GMT
Mahmood Abbas in Germany
Mahmood Abbas in Germany (AFP)

ALBAWABA - The remark made by Palestinian president Mahmood Abbas about accusing Israel of committing 50 holocausts against the Palestinians is creating outrage in Israel and among social media users. 

The remark made in Germany and at a press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz is creating a bit of a diplomatic row and has certainly caused everyone by surprise and steaming. 

But the Palestinian leader was visibly shaken when he was asked a question about the 50th anniversary of the Munich Massacre carried out on 5 September 1972 in which 11 Israeli athletes and a German police officer were killed. 

His reply was angry and determined. He said Palestinians are experiencing "50 massacres, 50 holocausts...and till today we have people killed by the IDF," he said as shown on video

His remarks has created much anger among people on the social media and said the two are different things. 

But later on Abbas issued a statement clarifying his position as per WAFA: Abbas reaffirms the Holocaust is the most heinous crime in modern human history, it quoted him as saying.

He stressed his answer was not intended to deny the singularity of the Holocaust that occurred in the last century, and condemning it in the strongest terms, the Palestinian news agency added.

What is meant by the crimes that President Mahmoud Abbas spoke about are the crimes and massacres committed against the Palestinian people since the Nakba at the hands of the Israeli forces. These crimes have not stopped to this day, the statement added.

 

 

 

