Abbas Accepts Resignation of Premier Rami Hamdallah's Cabinet

Mahmoud Abbas reportedly accepted govt’s resignation (Twitter)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and his Cabinet, according to the official news agency Wafa.

Abbas has now appointed Hamdallah the caretaker prime minister until a new Cabinet is formed.

Earlier Tuesday, Hamdallah announced submitting the resignation of his Cabinet, following a recommendation by the Central Committee of Fatah group in order to form a new government.

On Sunday, Fatah recommended formation of a new government from the factions of the Palestine Liberation Organization and independent figures.

Fatah justified the move with the "intransigence of Hamas and its refusal to deal with the government of national reconciliation.”

Hamas and Fatah have been at odds since the former seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from Fatah after street fighting.

Since September 2013, Hamdallah chaired the government, commissioned by Abbas, and in February 2014 the former formed the government of national reconciliation with understanding between all Palestinian factions.

