Abbas is Determined to Hold Polls But Wants Jersulemites to Vote as Well

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said that he was determined to hold presidential and legislative elections as soon as possible, but he was waiting on to “hold elections inside East Jerusalem, the capital of the occupied Palestinian state.”

Abbas, on Saturday, demanded the international community compel Israel to stop obstructing the holding of elections, especially in East Jerusalem.

“The presidential and legislative elections must be held freely and fairly, in the heart of Jerusalem, and not in conflict with regulations of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people,” Abbas said.

Israel has ignored the authority’s request.

With Abbas holding on to including Jerusalem in upcoming elections, observers doubt that they will be held anytime soon.

Palestinians do not expect Israel to accept the PA’s request to hold elections in Jerusalem.

“The Israeli right is competing over who can outdo the fascism of the other when it comes to Palestinian people, and therefore it will not allow at this stage to hold elections in Jerusalem,” said Jamal Muhaisen, a member of the Fatah movement central committee.

“International law requires the occupation holds elections in Jerusalem,” he said, adding that it was a matter of sovereignty for Palestinians.

Muhaisen stressed that international pressure is required on Israel to ensure that elections are held in Jerusalem before a presidential decree is issued, not after.

