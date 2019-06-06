Abbas: US Deal of the Century 'Will Go to Hell'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has once again dismissed US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal for “peace” between the Israeli regime and Palestinians, dubbed “the deal of the century,” stressing that the plan will eventually “go to hell.”

“I hope that the next Eid al-Fitr would come while the Palestinian people liberate their country from the Israeli occupation, establish their independent state, with East al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital, and overcome the plots contrived against the Palestinian issue, including the Deal of the Century, which will all go to hell,” Abbas stated.

He made the remarks as he laid a wreath of flowers on the grave of late Palestinian president Yasser Arafat on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

On Tuesday, chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat called upon Arabs to boycott the so-called deal of the century, describing his three-man team tasked with formulating the plan as “settlers.”

“Once again, I call on our Arab brothers not to talk to this group of settlers, [Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared] Kushner, [US Middle East envoy Jason] Greenblatt, and [US ambassador to the occupied territories David] Friedman,” Erekat, who is also the Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said.

The remarks came a day after leader of Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip stated that the US-touted Middle East peace deal is “doomed to failure.”

“On behalf of [Gaza] clans, dignitaries and elders, we declare our outright rejection of the deal of the century, and all conspiracies and forms of normalization with the Occupation and we declare a state of national alert to confront it,” Yahya Sinwar said.

“The deal of the century is doomed to failure in one way or another, and we ask the peoples of our nation from all spectra to close ranks in the face of the deal,” the Hamas chief pointed out.

On June 2, Trump acknowledged that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s doubts about his so-called deal of century “may be right.”

"Look, we’re doing our best to help the Middle East to get a peace plan, and he [Pompeo] may be right. I mean, most people would say that," Trump told reporters in Washington, DC.

He added, “But if we can get a Mid-East peace plan that would be good. And when Mike says that, I understand when he says that, because most people think it can’t be done. I think it probably can. But as I say often, we’ll see what happens.”

Trump’s “peace plan” has already been rejected by Palestinian authorities ahead of its unveiling at the end of Ramadan and the formation of the new Israeli cabinet.

Speaking in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on April 16, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh lashed out at the initiative, asserting it was “born dead.”

Shtayyeh noted that negotiations with the US were useless in the wake of the country’s relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, which Palestinians consider the capital city of their future state.

This article has been adapted from its original source.