Abbas: 'We Will Keep Struggling Until We Achieve Right of the Palestinian People'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Yasser Arafat Follow >

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday said conspiracies are being plotted against the Palestinian cause.

“The Palestinian cause is going through difficult times,” Abbas said after laying a wreath of flowers on the tomb of iconic leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

“They do not want a state or entity for our people,” Abbas said. “We will keep struggling until we achieve the right of the Palestinian people to decide their fate and establish their independent state.”

In December, U.S. President Donald Trump triggered world outcry after recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the perennial Mideast conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Palestinians are organizing several activities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip on Sunday to mark the 14th anniversary of Arafat’s death.

On Nov. 11, 2004, Arafat died in France -- under highly suspicious circumstances -- at the age of 75. Until now, doctors have been unable to determine the exact cause of his death.

Palestinians accuse Israel of poisoning Arafat, a claim denied by Tel Aviv.

This article has been adapted from its original source.