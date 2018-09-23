Abbas Willing to Talk With Israel, Seen as 'Miserable Course' by Palestinian Factions

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas (AFP)

Palestinian factions have expressed their rejection of President Mahmoud Abbas' comments on his willingness to resume negotiations with Israel, as a determination to continue on a "miserable" course.

Abbas said he agreed with expectations that tension between Israel and Hamas could lead to an escalation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In an interview with an Israeli radio correspondent in Paris, before heading to Ireland, Abbas described the situation as "very difficult."

During his stay in Paris, Palestinian President met at his residence on Friday night with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert who said Abbas is the only Palestinian leader capable of striking a peace deal with Israel, according to Agence-France Presse (AFP).

The former Israeli leader said there is no alternative to a two-state solution and stressed he believes achieving such an outcome is still possible.

"The only person among the Palestinian people who is capable of doing it and who proved in the past that he is completely committed to do it is Mahmoud Abbas, and that's why I have an immense respect for him," he said.

Olmert headed the Israeli government from 2006 to 2009, when a bid to agree on a two-state solution collapsed with Israeli officials accusing Abbas of rejecting a plan proposed by Olmert.

The former Israeli leader was released from prison in July 2017 after serving 16 months for corruption during his term as mayor of Jerusalem.

In the meantime, Hamas considered the statements made by Abbas in Paris, a confirmation that his leadership is determined to continue its way in dealing with the occupation.

During a press conference, Hamas spokesperson Hazim Qasim said that holding secret negotiations confirms the President is trying to hide something from the people and that he is “ready to compromise on national issues."

He indicated the leadership of the Palestinian Authority (PA) must side with the people’s choices, implement the reconciliation agreement, and lift the sanctions on Gaza.

For its part, the Islamic Jihad movement said the path of the settlement no longer exists, and no negotiations can achieve the Palestinian people’s aspirations.

In a statement, the movement called on the PA to stop “linking the future of the Palestinians with meager negotiations that would not achieve any of the liberation requirements or establish a Palestinian state on the entire occupied land.”

For its part, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine indicated that Abbas’ announcement confirms he is still relying on the return of bilateral negotiations with their old conditions.

Fatah criticized Hamas’ insistence on attacking the PA, and its spokesman in Gaza, Atef Abu Seif, accused Hamas of doing everything it can to attack the President.

“As President Mahmoud Abbas heads to the United Nations to stress that the deal (of the century) will not pass, even if we starve and die one by one, Hamas is playing along with the schemes of the occupying state (Israel) and the (US President Donald) Trump administration by devoting everything it has to attack him (President Abbas),” he said.

He accused Hamas of acting in a way that would serve “the enemy’s agenda,” demanding to hold the Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip accountable for its actions that aim to undermine the national struggle to defeat the “deal of the century,” according to Wafa news agency.

This article has been adapted from its original source.